Bastille Day to become annual event after 'wonderful celebration' in Limerick

THE Bastille Day celebrations are set to become an annual event in Limerick.

Yesterday's event at King John's Castle drew over 1,000 revellers.

The event was a celebration of both France's independence and the Wild Geese.

Organised by Limerick City and County Council and the Honorary Consul of France in the Mid-West, in association with Shannon Heritage and Alliance Française Limerick, the festivities featured free family entertainment, a free tour of the castle, displays in the courtyard, musical performances and an historical talk on The Flight of the Wild Geese.

Loïc Guyon, the new Honorary Consul of France said yesterday’s event symbolised “an annual celebration of the long-lasting friendship between our two nations.”

“The Flight of the Wild Geese, back in 1691, has brought our two countries closer than ever before, with so many Irish men and women settling in France and, for many of them, integrating into French society in very successful ways,” he said.

“It was a wonderful celebration and the fact that the Limerick Wild Geese Festival will be scheduled every year on Sunday of or immediately preceding Bastille Day, France’s national day, is highly symbolic in this regard. This year’s event was a small-scale version of what we are hoping to organise from 2020 onwards, and I’m already looking forward to our celebration on July 12, 2020 and what should be a very special and enjoyable experience for all” he added.

Both the Irish and French national flags were raised with performances of both national anthems.

Mayor of Limerick City and County, Cllr Michael Sheahan was also elated with the response to the event, saying:

"One of my priorities when I was elected mayor was to honour the diaspora who have left Limerick’s shores and what a wonderful celebratory event we had last Sunday honouring our shared heritage."

"It's great that we will continue to collaborate, grow and celebrate this connection," he added.

Niall O’Callaghan, managing director Of Shannon Heritage, added: “King John’s Castle is delighted to be associated with this prestigious event that allows us to strengthen our Franco–Hibernian relations and show how this Norman castle is embedded in Limerick’s history.”