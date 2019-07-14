Curtis needs to make up his mind between Maura and Francesca

AFTER massaging Maura and then sharing dinner with Francesca, Curtis has decided he should sleep on the day beds to avoid rubbing anything in anyone’s face.

Maura goes to see him first thing in the morning and tells him she appreciates him not sharing a bed with Francesca the previous night.

In the kitchen, Curtis seems confused as to what the right next step is as he is still ‘getting to know’ both Maura and Francesca.

Curtis says to Ovie and Belle: “I’m trying to please everybody and you can’t do that because it’ll hurt one person.”

Ovie has some profound wisdom to share with Curtis: “You’re trying to juggle two eggs. If you drop both of them, you are going to splatter them rather than just putting one down. You can put one down and both eggs will be fine… If you drop both of them, now you’ve got scrambled egg. You don’t want scrambled egg! You want to handle the situation because you don’t want that egg to harden up towards you and turn into a hard boiled.”

Belle tells him: “One of the eggs might go off soon.”

But will Curtis make an egg-cellent decision, or will he end up with egg on his face?

THE ISLANDERS CHOOSE WHO TO SNOG, MARRY AND PIE IN TODAY’S CHALLENGE

In tonight's episode, the Islanders take part in a challenge called Snog, Marry, Pie, where each Islander takes it in turns to decide whether to snog, marry or pie an Islander of the opposite sex.

After all of the drama between them, Amber serves Michael up a large cream pie to the face. But will he pie her back?

When Francesca is choosing, she kisses Curtis, telling him: “I’m not sure you’re marriage material yet.”

While Maura uses the game as an opportunity to snog the face off of Curtis.

Molly-Mae pies Anton to teach him a lesson for giving his number to the supermarket cashier. But it’s Anton who seems to pie himself when he chooses to kiss Anna on the lips for the ‘snog’ part of the challenge, before choosing to ‘marry’ Belle. Belle doesn’t accept his reasons that Anna was a great kisser in the series’ earlier Kissing Challenge and is annoyed at Anton, refusing his proposal of marriage.

Curtis kisses Francesca and proposes marriage to Maura – could his feelings for the girls be becoming clearer?

While Ovie finally gets pay back on Anna as he serves her a double cream pie.

BELLE IS ANNOYED AT ANTON AFTER HIS COMEDY OF ERRORS…

After Tommy dropped the bombshell to Molly-Mae that Anton slipped his number to the cashier in the supermarket, Anton has to admit to the truth.

Sitting down with Belle, Anton admits: “I think I should tell you something…”

“Nothing good ever comes from that sentence…” Belle says, concerned.

Anton tells her: “You know what I’m like, I’m just jokes all the time… We got to the till [in the supermarket] and the cashier - we were joking - she gave me the receipt and I gave her my number. I thought it was funny at the time… I thought I’d rather tell you. I didn’t think it was a thing. It was a joke… It was a stupid thing to do,” Anton tells Belle.

Belle starts to question Anton about whether this is something he would likely do when he leaves the villa with other girls.

Anton tries to reassure her but Belle seems concerned.

Later, following Anton choosing to kiss Anna in the Snog, Marry, Pie challenge, Belle is left feeling annoyed at the whole situation.

Belle later confides in Joanna. She says: “Do I not deserve more than that?”

Meanwhile, Anton is speaking to Curtis on the swing seat: “I was trying to give Anna a kiss, a peck, then I was going to say something really nice about Belle [when I was choosing her to marry] and then she did that to me. She made me look so stupid, I’m hurt, I’m not even annoyed, I’m hurt that she could do that to me.”

Could this be the end for Belle and Anton’s romance?

THE ISLANDERS HEAD OUT TO THE ‘ISLAND CLUB’ FOR A NIGHT OF PARTYING… AND DRAMA

Tommy receives a text which reads: “Islanders, get ready to leave the villa as you’re off to party the night away at the Island Club. #TooBlessedToBeStressed #BigNightOut”

The Islanders are extremely excited as they arrive at the Island Club and enjoy a glass of fizz and beautiful views over the Island of Love.

As the Islanders dance together, Michael and Joanna sit down to talk.

Michael tells Joanna that despite what some of the other Islanders have been saying, he is happy in his coupling with her. He says: “I like you and I’ve got feelings for you and I want to see where things go with you… The decisions I’m making are for me.”

Joanna tells him: “It’s been hard because there have been times where I have seen you look at her and it has been awkward because the way you do look at her, sometimes I am like, ‘Oh is there still that…?’ The way you do look at her, in my gut I’m like, ‘I feel like he still has feelings for her, personally’… I just struggle with the fact you’ve turned your feelings off so quickly.”

Anton asks to speak to Belle and it’s the first time the couple have come face-to-face following their friction earlier in the day.

Anton tells her: “I just wanted to express how I felt about you [in the challenge] and what I was going to say, if you had let me, is that there’s a lot of traits I can see in you that I could see as wife material. But you shut me down straight away and that is the most embarrassed I’ve ever felt in my life.”

Belle tells him: “If you’re sitting there saying that I possess a lot of qualities of someone that you want to marry, why are you kissing someone else? I don’t care if it’s a challenge. I don’t find that funny.”

Anton tells her: “I don’t feel I’ve done anything wrong.”

Belle tells him: “You don’t? Then that’s a problem.”

Is this the end of Belle and Anton?

Later, Amber decides to speak to Michael to put her cards on the table and tell him how she truly feels.

She tells him: “I feel like there’s a lot going around but you’ve not actually heard it from the horse’s mouth… There’s been loads of speculation but I just wanted to put it on the table. Chris coming in has made me realise even more how much we did have a good thing. I know we had our issues, but I feel like if I had have handled it better, if I had been more open with you we wouldn’t be at this point right now because I think that we did have a good thing going. I still do like you, I can’t switch my feelings off. I know it took me a long time to say it but when I did say that I liked you, it was real… That’s all I wanted to say.”

How will her revelation go down with Michael?

The party continues and is in full swing when Caroline Flack enters, leaving the Islanders shocked.

She tells them: “Sorry to interrupt the party, can you all please line up... I’m sure you’re all wondering why I’m here. I have got some very important news for you.”

She continues: “The public have been voting for their favourite couple. The Islanders in the bottom two couples risk being dumped.”

As new arrivals, Chris and Francesca were not included in the public vote, meaning they and the Islanders they are coupled up with are safe.

But who will be revealed as the bottom two couples at risk of being dumped…