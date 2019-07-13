Limerick gardai renew appeal for whereabouts of missing teenager

GARDAI have renewed their appeal for public's assistance in seeking the whereabouts of a missing teenager who was last seen in Limerick city earlier this week.

Gearoid Morrissey, 15, was last seen on Mulgrave Street at around 4.05pm on Wednesday.

He is described as 5ft 7” tall, slim build, light brown hair and approximately 65kgs.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Henry Street Station on 061-212400 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.