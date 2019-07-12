Former Limerick student gets hearts racing on Love Island USA

MOVE over Maura - a new Irish model is on the Love Island scene.

A contestant who was schooled in Limerick is looking for love on the first season of the US version of Love Island.

Cormac Murphy, announced he was joining the show on Instagram and appeared on US screens on Wednesday night.

The 26 year old, who attended St Munchins in Limerick, announced during his appearance: “If I went to college I’d have a degree in women, I don’t think they know what’s coming, I’m going to turn some heads, I’m here on Love Island and I’m ready for love.”

Though originally from Ballybeg, Ennis, Cormac has been living in New York for the past three years and models and works in promotional events with The Greene Room, and has been coined the “Irish Zac Efron”.

The model is brother to Liam Og Murphy, who played rugby alongside Irish Lions Keith Earls and Conor Murray, before going on to represent the USA at the U-19s World Cup in Belfast in 2007.

Love Island USA is broadcast on CBS to millions of viewers and will run until August 7, it will also air on Virgin Media Two in Ireland.