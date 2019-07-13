Gardai issue warning following increase in stolen catalytic converters in Limerick

GARDAI have warned the public of an increase in the number of catalytic converters being stolen from vehicles in Limerick

A catalytic converter, located near the rear wheels, is an exhaust emission control device that converts toxic gases and pollutants in exhaust gas from an internal combustion engine into less-toxic pollutants.

Catalytic converters are in high demand by thieves at the moment as they contain precious metals such as platinum , palladium and rhodium. These precious metals have increased dramatically in price recently – hence the interest taken by thieves.

Gardai have said that SUVs are being especially targeted as the thieves can get in underneath them more easily than cars to remove the catalytic converters.

Gardai have issued advice to people on what can be done to prevent them from being stolen

1. Park your car in a garage.

2. Park your car in a location that restricts access to the underneath of your vehicle. This is called ‘defensive parking’. Parking near a wall would be an example.

3. Consider the installation of additional security lighting outside your house, but only if the lighting would be strong enough for a thief to be easily seen near your vehicle.

4. Consider etching security details into the converter.

5. Install extra bolts or sleeves to make them harder to cut out.