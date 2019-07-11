Limerick gardai issue appeal for whereabouts of missing teenager

GARDAI in Limerick are appealing for the public's assistance in finding the whereabouts of a missing 15-year-old boy.

Henry Street gardai issued an appeal this Thursday night for the whereabouts of Gearoid Morrissey, who was last seen on Mulgrave Street at 4.05pm on Wednesday.

He is described as 5ft 7” tall, slim build, light brown hair and approximately 65kgs.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Henry Street garda station on 061 212400 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.