Weather in Limerick for the weekend

LIMERICK will once again bask in sunshine and high temperatures across the weekend.

It will dry this Thursday night, with some clear speels, but also mist patches inland. Lows of 12 to 14 degrees celsius in light to moderate west to northwesterly breezes.

It will dry in Limerick on Friday, with sunny spells, but there is a chance of some isolated showers. Temperatures will climb as high as 22 degrees, but there will be moderate northwesterly winds.

Friday night will be dry with clear spells, with lowest temperatures of between 10 and 12 degrees.

High pressure will dominate the weather over the weekend. So Saturday and Sunday will both be dry with sunny spells. For Saturday, temperatures will reach between 17 and 21 degrees with light northerly breezes. Sunday will be warmer with values ranging from 20 to 25 degrees and mainly easterly breezes.