Limerick taps into environmental project

LIMERICK City and County Council is supporting a voluntary environmental project, Refill.ie, which aims to turn Ireland towards tap water and away from the plastic bottled alternative.

Launched last Friday by Limerick’s Deputy Mayor, Cllr Adam Teskey, Refill.ie hopes to prevent plastic waste by reducing the amount of single use drinking water plastic bottles we consume in Ireland. The initiative is aimed at tackling the amount of plastic bottles ending up as litter on our streets, waterways and seas. The nationwide initiative encourages the public to refill their reusable bottle for free from commercial locations.

Already in Limerick, 11 businesses have signed up to support the project including: Sean & Sons Bar, Adare; Lucy Erridge, Adare; · FabLab, Rutland Street; · Butler’s Café, Crescent SC; · Bakehouse 22; St. Mary’s Aid Youth Centre Café; · King John’s Castle Café; Nelly’s Corner; The Absolute Hotel; · Abbey River Coffee Shop; Tait House

Deputy Mayor, Cllr Adam Teskey said the project was a win-win for everyone. “I am delighted to launch the Refill.ie initiative in Limerick. It is a wonderful way to prevent single-use plastic becoming litter or waste.

“The Refill.ie voluntary projects aims to prevent plastic waste through reducing the amount of single-use drinking water plastic bottles we consume in Ireland. A very significant portion end up on our streets, waterways and seas but this initiative not alone helps with the environment but will also help keep us healthy, hydrated and even save money at the same time.

“Simply put, if the waste is not created in the first instance, there is no waste management or litter issues. It is a win-win for all involved.”

Sinead McDonnell, Environmental Awareness Officer, for Limerick City and County Council said: “We are delighted that there has been such a positive response to the initiative.”