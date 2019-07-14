Limerick has potential as an energy hub, says lobbyist

There is potential for Limerick to receive a further job and economic boost following a decision by Government to allow gas and oil exploration to continue off the coast, according to the Irish Offshore Operator’s Association.

Welcoming the decision Mandy Johnston, Chief Executive of the representative body for companies exploring along the South and West Coast, said: “Limerick, Foynes and Shannon Airport all have the potential to benefit from a future gas or oil find.”

Ms Johnston added that there is no reason why the success of the Kinsale and Corrib Gas fields which each represent a €25m annual boost to the local economies of Cork and Mayo could not be repeated in Limerick.

“The Government decision to continue exploration is rooted in science, evidence and facts. The reality is that all sectors of Limerick industry, agriculture and tourism need energy security. The best way to deliver that is to use Irish gas and oil,” Ms Johnston added.