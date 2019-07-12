Limerick sees sharp rise in reported murder threats

THE LIMERICK Garda division had the second highest number of reported murder threats in 2018.

Dublin West had 114, followed by Limerick with 88, Louth, 65, and Dublin Northern, 64.

An analysis by the Irish Examiner of CSO statistics shows 269 murder threats in 2012; 334 in 2013; 414 in 2014; 586 in 2015; 594 in 2016; 753 in 2017; and 1,061 in 2018.

The Limerick Garda Division has seen a sharp increase, from 33 in 2016 to 88 in 2018. There has been 21 in the first quarter of 2019.

There is no official explanation for the sharp rise, but various sources attribute it to gang feuds, drug debts, and domestic violence as factors.

A garda spokesperson said they encouraged all victims to report incidents promptly and that they would be investigated “sensitively and professionally”.