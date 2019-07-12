Gardai issue warning over personal loan scams in Limerick

Garda John Finnerty has warned that in Limerick recently a number of people have fallen victim to ‘personal loan scams’.

The victims applied online to a bogus website and were asked to pay an upfront fee to receive a guaranteed loan.

They paid this fee and only realised that the website was bogus when they received no correspondence ever again, said Garda Finnerty.

If you are looking to borrow money from an online loan company please check the Central Bank Register, he advised.

The Central Bank of Ireland’s Register contains individual registers for all financial service providers regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland.

To be 100% certain that the loan company that you want to deal with is legitimate only deal with a high street bank or your local Credit Union, concluded the garda.