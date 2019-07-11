Council revises length of time that Limerick village’s Main Street will be closed

THE council have revised the length of time that a section of the Main Street in Caherconlish will be closed.

Originally they said it will be closed to all traffic from July 8 until the end of August. However, in better news for local businesses and motorists they now say the Main Street will be closed from July 22 until August 16. Prior to July 22 and post August 16 it will be open.

A council spokesperson said they do not take the decision to close the road lightly.

“However, the council believes this is the best and quickest way to carry out the works. This is to allow for the reconstruction of the road, which has been identified as having structural faults in the road surface and the sub-base,” said the spokesperson.

The length of the closure of Main Street is approximately 145 metres from the old cemetery continuing to the southern end of the petrol station on the R513. A detour will be in place. Local residents, businesses and pedestrians will be accommodated throughout the construction period both during and outside working hours. Crews will be working from 8am-8pm Monday to Friday and on Saturdays