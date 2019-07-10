Deaths in Limerick - July 10, 2019

The death has occurred of Jack Sheehan of Dùn Phadraig, Upper Clare Street, Limerick City, Limerick. Late of Dún Phadraig, Upper Clare St., Limerick and St. Patrick’s GAA Club. Jack Sheehan died peacefully at University Hospital, Limerick on July 9, 2019, surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Bríd Sheehan (nee Tierney), cherished father of Michael, Diarmuid, Fearghal, Deirdre and Máire, and brother to Fr. Joe Sheehan (C.S.Sp.). Predeceased by his parents Michael & Julia Sheehan (former Principal of St. Patrick’s National School), his sisters Nóirín Carey and Sr. Mary Sheehan (LCM), his brother Brian (retired D-Sgt An Garda Síochána), his son-in-law Niall Crosse, his son baby Eoin and Bobby Byrne. He will be sadly missed by his family, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, and grandchildren. Also, by his brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends.

The death has occurred of Michael Roche of Pallas, Kilmeedy, Limerick. Died peacefully on the 8th of July, at St. Ita’s Hospital. Survived by his brothers Jerry and John, sister-in-law Ita, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.Reposing at Riedy’s Funeral Home, Newcastle West this Sunday (July 14th) from 5 o’clock, with Removal at 7 o’clock to St. Ita’s Church, Kilmeedy. Requiem Mass on Monday (July 15th) at 12 o’clock. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) O'Connor of Dohora West, Banogue, Limerick. Peacefully, after a short illness in the great care of all the staff at Mallow General Hospital. Beloved dad of the late John and Noel. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Kathleen (née Looby), his sorrowing family Tom, Mary, Patrick, Larry, Michael, Eileen, Olive and Peter, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, adoring grandchildren, sister Mary (Lyons), sister-in-law Sr Mary Looby, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, kind neighbours, and his many friends. Reposing at Daffy’s Funeral Home, Croom on Thursday (July 11th) from 6 o’clock, with Removal at 7:30pm to SS Peter & Paul’s Church, BanogueRequiem Mass on Friday (July 12th) at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Edward (Bobby) Kinnane of Cross Roads, Thomondgate, Limerick City, Limerick. Kinnane - Edward (Bobby) passed away (peacefully) at University Hospital, Limerick. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Breda (nee O'Brien), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends & neighbours. Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Thursday (July 11th) from 4.30pm to 6pm with removal afterwards to St. Munchin's Church, Clancy Strand. Requiem Mass Friday (July 12th) at 11am with funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium.