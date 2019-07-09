Court hears file being prepared in case of murder of Limerick boxer Kevin Sheehy

THE MAN charged in connection with the murder of Olympic boxing hopeful Kevin Sheehy appeared before Limerick District Court via video-link this Tuesday morning.

Logan Jackson, 29, of Longford Road, Coventry, England, was charged with the murder of Kevin Sheehy, 20, of John Carew Park, last week.

Kevin was fatally injured when he was struck by a black Mitsubushi SUV in the early hours of Monday, July 1.

Solicitor John Herbert told Judge Mary Larkin there was consent for his client being remanded in custody for two weeks and to appear again via video-link.

Inspector Marianne Cusack told the judge that a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The accused is to appear before Limerick District Court again on July 23.