Louise Loves: ‘Appy trails with the new Ballyhoura digital guide

Ballyhoura Country is delighted to officially launch an exciting new addition to its famous looped walks.

Now walkers, hikers, scramblers and adventurers can use the Ballyhoura Trails Guide App to navigate the area and keep up to date on everything Ballyhoura related.

Famed for its beauty and wild places, Ballyhoura Country provides the perfect setting for an action-packed activity-based holiday; the opportunity to stroll through medieval history or unwind alongside its riverbanks. Stretching from North Limerick, east to County Tipperary and south to North Cork, Ballyhoura Country encompasses 11 looped walks that provide all levels of challenges and spectacular scenery for hikers.

The Ballyhoura Trails Guide App is intended to highlight to visitors the breadth of what Ballyhoura Country has to offer.

The app will allow visitors to Ballyhoura Country instantly find what is in their vicinity, the range of walks on offer and describe, in real time, distances between them and the start point of their chosen trail.

Designed to make exploring Ballyhoura Country a breeze by taking the pain out of planning, facilitating Sunday drives and visitors from abroad ensuring you don’t miss a thing.

The user can choose a Ballyhoura Country loop walk to explore based on distance, difficulty or your current location.

There are 11 walks ranging in distance from 5km to 18km. These walks vary from easy strolls to challenging hikes through sandy roadways, woodland trails and forest paths.

Learn about local heritage and folklore in areas of Cork and Limerick, which your chosen trail, passes through.

The Ballyhoura Trails Guide App is available on the play store for android and IOS. The app is available in four languages including English, Spanish, German and French making it accessible to visitors from across the globe.

Designed to function well even when you find yourself in a spot with weak Internet access, just be sure to download the app before you hit the trails.

The app was developed by Black Bear Software and is supported by Coillte, Fáilte Ireland, Sport Ireland Trails, Ballyhoura Development CLG, The Depart of Arts, Heritage, Rural and Gaeltacht Affairs and Leave No Trace.

Loving the language

Last week over 160 students attended Gaelcholáiste Cill Churnain, Irish Language Summer Camp in Kilcornan Co Limerick. Students travelled from around the county to embrace their Irish culture and heritage and most importantly language!

The Gaeltacht experience serves students from as young as four years old and promotes the use of Irish through education, sport and music! Students learn Irish every morning in a classroom setting and each afternoon they enjoy a variety of activities off site. Such as surfing, baking, mini golf, and a trip to Ballyhass Activity Centre!

Students took part in a “Ceilí beo” on Wednesday evening in Kilcornan Community Centre dancing a variety of Irish sets and polkas!

The week ended on a high when all Ireland Hurling winning corner back and All Star Richie English presented students with awards of excellence at the camps closing ceremony! A sister camp will run in Ballyheigue this week! Comhghairdeachas ollmhór to all involved!

Rogha na seachtaine

To listen

Newcomer Irish indie/electro-pop producer, singer and songwriter Dashoda has released his single “In Between.” Gavin MacDermott seeks to make sense of the world and his place in it amidst frantic layers of synths, tropical sound waves and mandolin.

To see

Much loved Irish group Bell X1 Play live at King John’s Castle next Saturday, July 20. I’m very excited about their incredible support act, electro-folk duo ‘Saint Sister’. One of Ireland’s rising talents, the girls play a mix of soulful vocal harmonies, dreamy synth and electro-acoustic harp. More details on www.dolans.ie