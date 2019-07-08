Deaths in Limerick - July 8, 2019

The death has occurred of Gerry McCarthy of Thornbrook, Westbury, Limerick City. McCarthy, Gerry (Thornbrook, Westbury, Limerick, late of Limerick FC and the Limerick Leader) July 7th 2019 peacefully at Milford Care Centre. Beloved husband of Anne. Dearly loved father of Marian (Hurley), Annette (Coffey) and Ger. Sadly missed by his loving sons-in-law Barry and Eugene, daughter-in-law Tina, cherished grandchildren Michael, Jenny, Peter, Clodagh Gearóid and Pádraig, his beloved sisters Bernie, Madeline and her husband Paul, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. May he rest in peace. Reposing in Milford Care Centre this Tuesday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm followed by removal to St Mary’s Church, Athlunkard Street. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11.00am followed by private cremation. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre. House private.

The death has occurred of Jason Mc Mahon of Upper Carey's Road, Limerick City, Limerick Jason, died (peacefully) at University Hospital, Limerick. Very deeply regretted by his loving parents Michael & Marilyn, sisters Eimear & Natalie, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, special friend Carmel, other relatives & friends. Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Tuesday (July 9th) from 6.30pm to 8pm with removal afterwards to St. Saviour's Domincan Church, Glentworth Street. Requiem Mass Wednesday (July 10th) at 11am with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (extension) Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Muriel Keogh of River Lane, The Abbey, Limerick City, Limerick. Daughter of the late Elizabeth & Michael Keogh (Corbally). Muriel, died (peacefully) at University Hospital, Limerick. Very deeply regretted by her son Shane, sisters Caroline (Keogh) & Pamela (O'Donoghue), brothers Derek & Ken, nieces, nephews, Shane's partner Deirde, other relatives & friends. Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Tuesday (July 9th) from 4pm to 5.30pm with removal afterwards to St. Mary's Church, Athlunkard Street. Requiem Mass Wednesday (July 10th) at 1pm with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Mary Carroll (née Lowney) of Brookville Gardens, Clareview, Limerick / Beara, Cork. Mary Carroll (nee Lowney) (Brookville Gardens, Clareview, Limerick, formerly of Beara, Co. Cork) July 8th 2019, unexpectedly. Beloved wife of Noel. Dearly loved mother of John and Peter. Sadly missed by her loving daughter-in-law Maeve, cherished grandchildren Ellen and Hugh, brothers, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Tuesday evening from 5.30pm to 7pm followed by removal to St Lelia’s Church. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon with cremation service afterwards in Shannon Crematorium at 2.00pm.