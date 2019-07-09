Elderly Limerick lady conned in shopping centre car park

An elderly lady was parking her car at the Ennis Road Retail Park recently, when a man approached her about buying some household items at a huge discount.

The elderly lady felt coerced into buying the items. She handed over a 20 euro note expecting to receive her change back in exchange for the goods. The man then ran off with the 20 euro note.

The description given to gardai of the thief was that he was approximately 30 years old, had a Northern Irish accent, had light brown hair combed over and wore a blue checked shirt.

The Mayorstone Gardai are investigating and can be contacted at 061 456980.

Following from this incident gardai are advising everyone not to engage with strangers who offer items for sale that you know or suspect are not legitimate.

They add, “Please look out for your elderly neighbours who could be vulnerable to con artists and thieves.”