Lack of full Irish licence at fault as Limerick motorist fined

GORDON Hewson, Ballyengland, Askeaton was fined €250 and disqualified from driving for six months when he was convicted at Newcastle West court of driving with excess alcohol at Riverview, Ballyhahill, on April 28 last year.

A breath sample gave a reading of 12mg of alcohol per 100ml of breath, the court was told.

Pleading for his client, solicitor Peter O’Dea said he had a full Californian licence for the past 45 years. “Had he had the equivalent Irish driving licence, he would not have exceeded the limit.” However, the small reading on his Irish learner driver permit put him over the limit. He had completed five out of the 12 compulsory driving lessons, he said but didn’t have the money to continue them.

His client, Mr O’Dea explained, had tried to pay the fixed penalty notice but was a few days late.

“He is 63. When did it dawn on him that he needed a driving licence?” Judge Mary Larkin asked. “It was a very expensive pint.”

The defendant was also fined €250 and disqualified from driving for two years for driving without insurance.

The disqualification takes effect from October 31.

Charges of driving unaccompanied, of failing to display L plates, of using a vehicle without an NCT and of failing to produce insurance were taken into consideration. The L plates were on another vehicle, the court heard.

Recognizance in the event of an appeal was fixed at €250.