Suspended sentence for Limerick man found with heroin

IN an adjourned case at Newcastle West court, a Ballyhahill man was convicted on his third offence for unlawful possession of drugs and given a two-month suspended prison sentence.

Denis Mulcahy, 6 Riverview, Ballyhahill was convicted for possession of ten bags of heroin worth €250 on November 1, 2017.

Inspector Alan Cullen told Judge Mary Larkin the accused said the drugs were for personal use.

Pleading for her client, solicitor Karen Carmody said he admitted to a “significant drug issue” and was undergoing drug treatment.

Accepting that there were past offences, she said her client had made a lot of positive attempts to deal with his issues.

The most recent urine sample was clean, she said, he had passed his driver’s test and had an interview for a job.

“He really is trying to get back on the straight and narrow,” the solicitor added.

Judge Larkin noted that “ ten bags seems an extraordinary amount” but she also noted his efforts and sentenced him to two months imprisonment, suspended for six months with the condition he engages with the probation service and attends the addict support services.

“I am giving him a chance,” she said. “He should take it. A life with addiction is difficult.”

Recognizance in the event of appeal was fixed at €250.