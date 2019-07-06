Fire service tackle blazing skip in Limerick

LIMERICK Fire and Rescue Service tackled a blaze in a rubbish skip this Saturday evening.

One unit of the force were on the scene within 10 minutes of it being reported

It appears the skip was set fire to deliberately, and inside, there was a mattress which was tarred and burned as a result.

There are health risks when such materials are set alight.

City West Green Party election candidate Breandán Anraoi MacGabhann said: “It would be fairly nasty stuff to be breathing in.”

“Doing stuff like that is jeopardising health for people around the area. As I said, people with existing health problems could be put at risk,” he added.

Six members of the fire service tackled the fire at around 8pm this Saturday evening. They were able to extinguish it within 10 minutes, due in part to the speed of their response, and the materials inside the receptacle.