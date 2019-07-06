Severe delays following three-car pile up on N18 near Limerick

THERE are severe delays on the N18 towards Limerick following a three-car collision.

The hold-ups are being reported just after junction five as services deal with the pile up.

Gardai, ambulance and fire brigade are at the scene after three vehicles collided near the junction with Cratloe, South East Clare. A Land Rover and two other cars were involved, with one car ploughing into the back of the four-wheel drive, eyewitnesses have said.

It’s understood there are no serious injuries.

Motorists can divert at junction five, but it’s advised to divert well before that as traffic is extremely heavy from junction six at Bunratty.

There were understood to be heavy delays of well over 30 minutes on the southbound stretch bound for Limerick City. Traffic was moving very slowly, but normal service is begining to resume.

The accident comes with tens of thousands of fans heading to Shannonside for the Mayo v Galway football qualifier, which throws in at the Gaelic Grounds at 7pm.

Stay with www.limerickleader.ie for more.