Chainsaw and hurleys produced during brawl near Limerick village

A MAN was deliberately knocked down and weapons including a chainsaw, hurleys and wooden sticks produced during a violent brawl involving several members of the same family, a court has heard.

Four men have pleaded guilty to weapons charges relating to an incident which happened at the McDonagh family home at Fanningstown, Fedamore, on May 3, 2016.

They are brothers Gary (29), Peter (26) and Stephen (25) McDonagh as well as their uncle Liam Kelly, 53, of Colbert Avenue, Janesboro.

In addition to a weapons charge, Peter McDonagh, who has an address at Killimer, Kilrush, County Clare, has also pleaded guilty to a charge of endangerment.

Garda Cormac Flanagan told Limerick Circuit Court another member of the McDonagh family – Raymond McDonagh – sustained serious injuries after he was struck by a car which was being driven by Peter McDonagh at around 1.45pm.

The now 31-year-old was knocked unconscious when he was struck and required treatment in hospital.

His partner and young child were in another car which was also struck during the incident but neither were seriously injured.

Judge Tom O’Donnell was told there were tensions between Raymond McDonagh and the four defendants following an earlier incident in Bruree and that they had armed themselves ahead of his arrival in Fedamore.

While the driving incident was not captured, CCTV footage shows the defendants’ movements at the front of the house during the brawl.

The matter was adjourned to November to facilitate the preparation of victim impact statements.