Limerick father and son join Mellon effort in Africa

A FATHER and son will travel to South Africa in order to provide schools for a township on the outskirts of Capetown.

PJ Kinevane and his son Pat will travel to the township of Mfuleni about 30 minutes drive from Capetown.

They will make up part of a team of 300 volunteers who will go out on this year’s blitz, which will take place between November 16 and November 23.

“We will be working on the roofs of the schools. We will be building three schools. We work on classrooms. But as well as that we put shelters on playgrounds,” said PJ.

PJ first worked in the township in 2006 to do the houses, now he is going back to do the schools, which he says is a good feeling.

“I first got involved with Mellon Educate after watching a documentary in 2004 about the charity workers building houses in South Africa. I sat and watched it with the family and after watching it, one of the kids suggested that maybe I should do it,” said PJ.

“The kids were getting big, and maybe it was time to get out there and help somebody else. I picked up the phone the next morning and called them,” he added.

Since 2005, PJ has taken 12 trips out to South Africa to help with the programme.

“It is a fantastic experience and it is hard to explain it until you have been there. The kindness of the people who have nothing, and the smiles on their faces when you give them something, it’s something that will live with you forever,” he added

This year he was joined by his son, Pat, who is an engineer.

“He would have a lot of experience of working in buildings. I think he will bring a lot to the table out there,” said PJ.