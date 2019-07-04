Deaths in Limerick - July 4, 2019

The death has occurred of Peter Sweeny of Seapoint, Monkstown, Co Dublin and Ashbrook, Limerick. Peacefully, after a short illness surrounded by his loving family and in the exceptional care of Our Lady’s Hospice, Blackrock. So sadly missed by his adored and beloved wife Peggy his six children John-Paul, Deirdre, Andrew, Oonagh, Vaunnie and Padge, his loving sister Denise Lee, his daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, his much loved grandchildren, extended family, relatives and friends.

Removal on Friday evening (July 5th) to St. Patrick’s Church, Monkstown, arriving at 5pm. Funeral on Saturday (July 6th) after 10am Mass, to Deans Grange Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Our Lady’s Hospice, Blackrock. All enquiries to Carnegies Funeral Directors, Monkstown, Co Dublin. Ph: 01 2808882



The death has occurred of Kevin Sheehy, Ash Avenue, John Carew Park / Cedar Court Kennedy Park, Limerick City. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken mother Tracey, father Kevin & his partner Tina, sisters Simone & Cassidy, brother Jamie, fiancèe Emma & their beautiful baby girl, uncles Tom, Patrick & Jonathan, aunts Rose, Miriam, Jennifer, Aine & Jackie, grandparents John & Dolores, cousins, niece, nephew, other relatives, friends & his Boxing family.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Friday (July 5th) from 4.30pm to 7pm (Please note no Church on Friday evening). Removal on Saturday (July 6th) to the Holy Family Church, Southill to arrive for 11am Requiem Mass with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.



The death has occurred of Thomas (Tom) Ryan Kilmacud, Dublin / Ballinahinch Knocklong, Co Limerick. Predeceased by his loving wife Nuala, sadly missed by his children Vincent, Fiona, Jacinta and Gemma, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, his sister Rita, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Tom will repose in Fanagans Funeral Home, Dundrum from 3pm to 5pm on Friday, July 5th. Requiem Mass will take place in the Church of the Holy Cross, Dundrum at 10am on Saturday morning, July 6th, followed by burial at Bothernabreena Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation.



The death has occurred of John Norbert Moloney of Brooklyn House, Ballycough, Rosbrien, Limerick. John Norbert died unexpectedly. Beloved husband of Eileen and dearest father of Aileen (Murtagh), Claire (Bird) & Geraldine. Dearly loved grandad of Shauna, Lauren, Evan, Ciara and Sophia. Deeply regretted by his family, sons-in-law Alan, Wilson and Danny, sister Nuala (Gavin), extended family, relatives and friends.



Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Friday (July 5th) from 6pm. Removal at 7.30pm to St. Nessan’s Church, Raheen. Requiem Mass on Saturday (July 6th) at 11am. Burial afterwards in Reilig Lua, Killaloe, Co. Clare.

The death has occurred of Patrick Kelly, Moylish Road, Ballynanty, Limerick. Late of Patrick Street, Limerick, Patrick, died (peacefully) at St. Camillus' Hospital. Very deeply regretted by his brothers Sean & Desmond, sister-in-law Jean, nieces, nephews, extended family & friends.Son of the late Michael & Mary (late of Shanakyle, Parteen) and brother of the late Ann Ryan.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Saturday (July 6th) from 5.30pm to 7pm with removal afterwards to St. Michael's Church, Denmark Street. Requiem Mass Sunday (July 7th) at 10am with funeral afterwards to Kilquane Cemetery, Parteen, Co. Clare.



The death has occurred of Jason Hayes (McKenna), late of Singland Villas, Garryowen, Limerick. The sudden death of Jason (McKenna) Hayes (25) has occurred in Knutsford, England. Jason is the only beloved son of Karen and Michael and was originally from Singland Villas in Garryowen, Limerick.

A dearly and much loved son, step-son, grandson and nephew.Jason touched the hearts and enriched the lives of everyone who knew him and will be sadly missed by all. Funeral mass is on Friday, 12th July at 11.30 at St Vincent de Paul Church, Knutsford followed by a private committal.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to Dementia UK and may be forwarded to J&A Whiston Funeral Directors, Tel 00441565 632644. For those who can’t make it to Knutsford for the funeral and who would like to sympathise with the family and say goodbye to Jason, a Memorial Service will take place in Limerick and a date in August, to be announced later.



The death has occurred of Tom Hayes, Richmond Park, Corbally, Limerick. Late of O'Malley Park, Limerick & Athlas Aluminium, Tom, died (suddenly) at home. Beloved husband of the late Breda. Very deeply regretted by his daughters Elaine, Karen & Norma, sons Robert & Tommy, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Sunday (July 7th) from 4.30pm to 6pm with removal afterwards to St. Mary's Church, Athlunkard Street. Requiem Mass Monday (July 8th) at 11am with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.



The death has occurred of Sean Donegan, Main Street, Castlelyons, Cork / Mitchelstown, Cork / Kilbehenny, Limerick. Sean passed away peacefully on July 4th 2019. Dear father of Mick, Sean, Amanda and Johanna. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his sons, daughters, sister Ann, daughters-in-law Breege and Jackie, grandchildren Hannah, Finn, Rebecca and Joseph, great-grandson Michael, nephews, nieces, extended family neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Ronayne’s Funeral Home Fermoy Friday 6.30.pm. – 8.00.pm. followed by removal to the Church of Our Lady Conceived Without Sin Mitchelstown. Requiem Mass Saturday at 12 noon funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. No flowers please,donations in lieu to Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland. Ronayne's Funeral Home Eircode P61 WT21.