Lengthy prison sentence following spate of burglaries in Limerick village

A MAN who broke into several homes and vehicles in a rural village has been jailed for two and-a-half years.

Frank Ryan, 25, of Boherdota, Oola, had pleaded guilty to a number of charges relating to offences at several locations in the village during the early hours of January 27, 2016.

He was apprehended and detained by local residents pending the arrival of gardai after they were alerted to a disturbance.

Garda David Higgins said the alarm was raised at around 6.15am after a man was alerted to a noise at the rear of his home. After going to investigate, he noticed his garden shed was open and that a set of golf clubs was missing.

Garda Higgins said the man then saw “a fella in dark clothes and hoodie” across the road and that he and a neighbour located and restrained the suspect who was hiding at the back of a local pub.

The witness said the defendant was ‘incoherent’ when he arrived a short time later having been alerted.

It was subsequently established that various items of property had been taken from a number of houses and parked vehicles “over a short period of time”.

The defendant cooperated fully with gardai and assisted them in locating most of the stolen property which included sunglasses, clothing, two mountain bikes, tools, cash and a wallet containing various bank cards.

Desmond Hayes BL, said his client had been drinking earlier in the night and that he had not planned the burglaries.

Garda Higgins said Mr Ryan comes from a good family and he accepted the offences were opportunistic and were motivated by his drug addiction.

Imposing sentence, Judge Tom O’Donnell said the number of offences was an aggravating factor as were Mr Ryan’s previous convictions. However, he noted his cooperation and guilty plea.

The two and-a-half year prison sentence is to be served consecutively to a separate sentence Mr Ryan is currently serving.