Limerick woman falls into bath after being pushed by then partner in row over texts

A COUNTY Limerick man pleaded guilty to assaulting his then girlfriend in a row over text messages.

John Harris, aged 23, of De Valera Park, Bruree admitted to the offence on October 26, 2017. The matter was investigated by Garda Geraldine McCarthy.

Inspector Marianne Cusack said at the home of Harris an argument broke out between himself and his partner over a mobile phone.

“He pushed the woman in question. She fell in to the bath. Her T-shirt was ripped in the process,” said Insp Cusack.

Leanne Purcell, solicitor for Harris, said the woman is her client’s ex-girlfriend.

“He was going through the messages on her phone. Right or wrong it was something they both did. He went in to the bathroom. In the effort to retrieve her phone she lost her balance and fell in the bath,” said Ms Purcell. The victim attended the court sitting in Kilmallock.

Ms Purcell said the woman “came at” her client.

“He was trying to hold on to the phone. She said in her statement that it was a momentary lapse.

“He has had previous difficulties with drink and drug addiction. He is now clean and sober and is available for work,” said Ms Purcell.

Judge Marian O’Leary ordered a victim impact statement. The judge adjourned the case until the statement is prepared.