Well-known Limerick hotel on the market for €3.5m

A POPULAR Limerick hotel is on the market with a guide price of €3.5m.

Pery’s Hotel Limerick, at Baker Place, is being offered as a going concern to any interested buyer.

A former Best Western branded complex, Pery’s Hotel’s history dates right back to the 1870s and is Georgian red-brick in style.

It was previously known as the Glentworth Hotel, due to the fact it is located near the corner of Catherine Street and Glentworth Street.

The current hotel can boast 61 bedrooms, with additional rental income from two commercial units, plus a deal to let 20 rooms to a US study abroad programme during two academic terms.

The three-star hostelry has been in its current ownership for 15 years.

The rooms are in a mix of single to family rooms, and also offers 25 underground car parking spaces via Pery Street, alongside a bar and restaurant with music and dance licences plus three conference rooms.

Agents Carley Fahey and John McNally say its a “superb opportunity to acquire an established business with ample potential for increased revenue.”