Free family fun day on in the Castle Oaks House Hotel

THE TEAM at the Castle Oaks House Hotel in Castleconnell are delighted to be hosting a family fun day for the local community on Sunday, July 7 from 1pm – 4pm.

There will be activities including bouncy crayola castle, a disco dome, magician, face painting, balloon modelling, arts and crafts and lots, lots more. There will even be hoverball archery and kick darts provided so there really is something for everyone - no matter the age! All events are free of charge.

No doubt an appetite will be worked up with all the fun and games on the day so their wonderful chefs will have the barbecue blazing with burgers and hotdogs available as well as an ice ream van.

Pat and Una McDonagh purchased the Castle Oaks House Hotel earlier this year and it is now part of their award winning, 4 star, Só Hotel Group.