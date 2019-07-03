Deaths in Limerick - July 3, 2019

The death has occurred of Jimmy Ryan (Skehan) Coolriree, Castleconnell, Limerick. Ryan (Skehan), Jimmy, Coolriree, Castleconnell, Co. Limerick passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, July 1st 2019, much beloved husband of Maire (nee Noonan), father to son Tony and daughters Jean, Karena, Ann-Marie, Bridget and Jessica. Sadly missed by his much loved grandchildren, brothers, sons-in-law, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family.

Reposing at his home (V94 N7D5) on Thursday, 4th July, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Private cremation on Friday, 5th July, in Shannon Crematorium.No flowers by request.

The death has occurred of James ( Jimmy Doc) O'Doherty of Lisheen Park, Patrickswell, Limerick. Brother of the late Seán. Very deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife Ann, sons Jason, James, Vincent and David, daughters-in-law Heather, Hazel, Orlaigh and Emily, adoring grandchildren Bryanne, Ben and David, brother Pa, sister Sheila, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and his many friends.

Reposing Friday evening in Daffy’s Funeral Home, Croom from 7pm with removal at 8.30pm to the Church of the Blessed Virgin, Patrickswell.Funeral Mass Saturday morning at 10am with burial afterwards in St. Mary’s New Cemetery, Patrickswell.

The death has occurred of Rita O'Connor (née Kerley) of Lee Estate, Island Road, Limerick. Very deeply regretted by her loving husband Patrick, son Gerard, daughters Sandra and Jacqueline, grandchildren Kelsey, Aidan, Kevin, Ailish, Kerrie, Rebecca and Calum, sisters Geraldine Cleary and Marie Tagg, son-in-law Brian Creamer, daughter-in-law Shirley, nieces, nephews, all other relatives and friends.

Reposing Thursday at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, from 5.30pm to 7.00pm, followed by removal to St. Mary's Church. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11.00am with burial afterwards in Mt St Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Laurence (Lowry) Murphy of Kilfrush, Knocklong, Limerick. Laurence (Lowry) Murphy, late of Kilfrush, Knocklong, Co. Limerick passed away on 2nd July 2019, peacefully, in Milford Care Centre surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Peg, daughter Josephine (Hayes), sons Larry and Tom, brother Eamon and sister Maureen, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, brother-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces and friends.

Reposing at O'Leary's Funeral Home, Hospital, Co. Limerick from 5pm on Thursday, 4th July, with removal at 7pm to St. John the Baptist Church, Hospital. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Philomena McAteer of London and formerly of McNamara Terrace, Wolfe Tone St., Limerick City, Limerick Peacefully in London. Removal to Holy Trinity Abbey Church, Adare, Co. Limerick today, Wednesday, July 3rd, arriving at 6pm.

Requiem Mass tomorrow, Thursday, July 4th, at 12.30pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.