Limerick woman sexually assaulted at home after party

A YOUNG man who sexually assaulted a neighbour following a party at her home has avoided an immediate prison sentence.

The 21-year-old had pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting the woman in the early hours of March 13, 2016. He also pleaded guilty to a charge of burglary.

Detective Garda Ronan O’Reilly said the victim, who went to bed around midnight, woke at around 3am to find the defendant ‘breathing heavily’ next to her in her bed.

He had no pants on and she could feel his hands inside her knickers. After the woman screamed at him the then 18-year-old left the bedroom and ran out of the house.

The woman, now aged 30, made a formal complaint to gardai ten days later and the defendant was arrested a number of weeks later. During interview, he admitted entering the woman’s home without her permission and to being in her bedroom.

In a victim impact statement, the woman said what was supposed to have been a happy occasion had turned into a nightmare. She said she doesn’t socialise anymore and had to give up her job as it involved evening work. “I miss the person I used to be,” she stated.

Mark Nicholas SC said his client’s behaviour was “absolutely disgraceful” and was upsetting and traumatic for the victim. He said there was alcohol involved and asked the court to note there was no aggression by his client.

Imposing sentence, Judge Tom O’Donnell noted the incident has caused considerable shock and disquiet in the local community and that all of the parties are known to each other.

He said the defendant’s previous good record, his cooperation and his admissions were all mitigating factors.

After imposing a suspended 18-month prison sentence, Judge O’Donnell said the victim did nothing wrong and that it was the accused who had committed the crime.

“I hope she is able to draw a line under matters and put it behind her,” he said.