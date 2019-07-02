Burglar who ‘targeted’ student homes in Limerick is jailed

A YOUNG man who deliberately targeted and broke into several student houses in the Castletroy area of the city has been jailed for four and-a-half years.

Jason Sheehan, 22, who has an address at Sheares Street, Kilmallock had pleaded guilty to a number of burglary charges relating to incidents which occurred on dates in 2017 and 2018.

During a sentencing hearing, John O’Sullivan BL, instructed by state solicitor Padraig Mawe, said the defendant was armed with a knife when he committed some of the offences and that he was also on bail.

Garda Áine McWilliams said Mr Sheehan was one of three intruders who entered a house at Harvard Close, College Court at around 4am on May 3, 2017.

After being disturbed by one of the occupants, they were chased from the house. Mr Sheehan, who was arrested around an hour later, produced a knife and charged towards the students before fleeing.

In his evidence, Garda Dermot Cummins said Mr Sheehan entered a house at Cambridge Close, College Court at around 7.40pm on July 29, 2018.

As he left the house, he was confronted by the occupants of a neighbouring house.

Judge Tom O’Donnell was told Mr Sheehan, who was on bail for the earlier offence, then produced a scissors blade and made a number of threats. It was later established that he had entered two houses in the estate earlier in the evening.

Pat Whyms BL said his client, who has a large number of previous convictions, had made admissions following his arrest.

He said his offending was motivated by his need to raise money to buy alcohol and drugs.

Mr Whyms said the defendant is “making use of his time in prison” and that he wished to apologise to the occupants of the houses for his behaviour.

Imposing sentence, the judge said the deliberate targeting of students' homes was an aggravating factor. “They were easy targets,” he said.

The judge accepted Mr Sheehan is remorseful and that he was stealing to feed his habit. He imposed consective sentences totalling six years, suspending the final 18 months.

The defendant must engage with the Probation Service following his release.