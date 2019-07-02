New French consul for the Mid-West in Limerick

THE Mid-West has got a new French diplomatic representation with the appointment of Dr Loïc Guyon as honorary consul.

At an official event hosted by Limerick Chamber, Dr Guyon highlighted the key areas he intends to focus on. This will be in addition to the standard duties of the office, which is to deepen French relations in the Mid-West of Ireland.

These include regenerating twinning relationships between Limerick city, Limerick, Tipperary and Clare towns and counterparts in France.

Honorary Consuls can be French citizens or citizens of a country in which France has an embassy or a consulate. They are appointed by the French Ministry for Foreign Affairs in areas in which there is a significant number of French citizens residing or visiting.

The Honorary Consul of France in Limerick has jurisdiction over the Mid-West region including counties Clare, Limerick and Tipperary.

The role of the Honorary Consul is three-fold. They give administrative support and emergency consular protection to French nationals residing or visiting the Mid-West region. They deal with maritime affairs in relation to French ships berthing at Mid-West harbours. And they act as a representative of the Embassy of France to local authorities and work with them to promote cultural and economic links between France and the Mid-West region.