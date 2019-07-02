€20m centre will see University of Limerick scale new heights

WORK on a €20m student centre at the University of Limerick which will form a “new destination” for students at the college has commenced.

The new student centre, a 3,529 square metre building set over three storeys, is in a prime front of house location adjacent to the Stables Complex and the Glucksman Library.

The facility is being funded on a partnership basis between the students and the university. The students voted in 2016 by way of referendum to fund almost 80% of the capital cost through a development levy.

Works on a brand new state-of-the-art climbing wall at the UL Arena are also due to start next month, demonstrating UL’s commitment to providing top class facilities that will enhance the student experience.

Again, the student body is the major funder of the new climbing wall, which will be Ireland’s tallest and forms part of a raft of new campus sporting facilities that also include the 22-acre Maguire’s Field pitches.

The new Student Centre - a ‘Centre for Student Life’ as articulated by the students - will support the student journey through UL and will be a space where students can relax, play, be informed and supported. It is intended as a new ‘destination’ for all UL students and will add significant value to the student experience, greatly enhancing the campus for future generations.

The existing student centre, located in the Stables Courtyard, dates back to 1999 when the student population was half what it is now. There has also been a huge growth in the number of student clubs and societies, with membership likewise increasing.

The anticipated completion date for the new Student Centre is November 2020. UL Student Life President Jack Scanlan said: “These student projects are the result of 12 years of hard work and perseverance by the students of UL who demanded more from their University experience through enhanced facilities, empowered by UL Student Life and supported by the senior management of UL.