Limerick museums to receive €26,000 boost

Local museums are to benefit from a funding boost of €26,000, following a cash injection from Dublin.

Fine Gael Senator Kirean O’Donnell said: “My colleague, the Minister for Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht, Josepha Madigan, has confirmed additional funding for a number of local and regional museums around the country under the Regional Museum Exhibitions Scheme 2019.

“Limerick is to benefit from this funding boost with €8,000 going to the Hunt Museum for an exhibition commemorating the work of Sir John Lavery and Walter Fredrick Osbourne. €8,000 will go to the Limerick Museum for an exhibition to commemorate the centenary anniversary of the Limerick Soviet, with €10,000 granted to the Foynes Flying boat and Maritime Museum for its exhibition on the Quiet Man.

“This funding will help to protect the valuable role of these Limerick museums in protecting and promoting our cultural heritage.”

Minister Madigan said: “I am very pleased to offer this support to an important part of our culture and heritage. These cultural bodies are often run on relatively modest budgets and to be in a position to offer support is a very positive thing.

“These bodies are often central focus points within the community and it is vital that they are supported in their role as guardians and narrators of our cultural heritage.

“The funding provided under this scheme over the past few years has allowed these cultural entities to continue to enhance the presentation of their exhibitions which, in turn, improves the cultural offering of the communities they serve."