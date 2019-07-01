Deaths in Limerick - July 1, 2019

The death has occurred of Teresa Sheehan (née Madden) of Kyle, Bruff, Limerick. Teresa passed away peacefully at her residence 1/July/19, loving wife of the late William. Survived by her loving son Liam and daughter Martina, son-in-law Donal, grandchildren Danielle, Laura, Darragh & Adam, cousins, nieces, nephews, family, relatives and friends.

Teresa is reposing at Daverns Funeral Home, Hospital, Co. Limerick, this Tuesday (2/July/19) from 5.30pm followed by removal at 7pm to St. Mary's Church, Knockainey. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in the Hill Cemetery, Knockainey.

The death has occurred of Carmel REIDY (née Carter) Carrig Drive, Dooradoyle, Limerick. Carmel died peacefully in Caherass Nursing Home. Beloved wife of Tom and dearest mother of Sharon and Finbarr. Sadly missed by her brother Barry, sister Eva, Sharon’s partner Anthony, daughter-in-law Fiona, grandchildren Evan, Tamara, Amanda, Lauren, Ciara and Luke, other relatives and friends.

Removal will arrive at St. Paul’s Church, Dooradoyle on Tuesday (June 2nd) at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Weds. (July 3rd) at 11am. Burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Anne O'Neill (née Costelloe) of Hennessy Avenue, Killeely, Limerick. Anne, died (peacefully) at University Hospital, Limerick. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Kieran O'Neill, family Eoin, Grainne and Henry, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers Bunty, Pa and Jack, sisters Mary and Olive, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, all other relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing in Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street Wednesday from 5.30pm to 7.00pm followed by removal to St. Munchin's Church. Requiem Mass Thursday at 11.00am with burial afterwards to Castlemungret Cemetery. Family flowers only please, Donations, if desired, to Munchins Community centre for the elderly.

The death has occurred of Maura O'Keeffe (née Stanley) of Graigue, Adare, Limerick / Ballingarry, Limerick. Maura O'Keeffe, late of Knockfierna, Ballingarry. Maura died peacefully on July 1st, 2019 in the wonderful care of Milford Care Centre.Very sadly missed by her loving husband Jimmy, daughters Lisa, Sharon & Ruth, son Aidan, adoring grandchildren Ronan, Carla, Eamon, Cushla, Moya, Ruby, Elsie & Harris, sons-in-law Shane, Marc and Edmund,sisters Catherine, Marie and Gerardine, nieces Karen and Sophie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing in O'Grady's Funeral Home, Ballingarry (V94 TW13) on Tuesday, July 2nd, from 7pm until 9pm. Funeral arriving at the Holy Trinity Abbey Church, Adare on Wednesday, July 3rd, for 11 am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Nicholas' Cemetery, Adare. House private please. Donations to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Breda Moloney (née Ryan-George) of Toomaline, Doon, Limerick. Moloney (nee Ryan-George) (Toomaline, Doon, Co. Limerick) July 1st 2019, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick, Breda, wife of the late Mick; sadly missed by her loving sons Fr. Gerard, Rodger and Tom, daughters Mary and Margaret, sister Sr. Margaret Mary, St. Mary’s of the Isle Convent, Cork, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence Tuesday evening (2nd July) from 5 o’c until 8 o’c. Arriving in Doon Parish Church Wednesday morning for Requiem Mass at 11.30 o’c and burial afterwards in Doon Cemetery. No flowers at her request.