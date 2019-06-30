Weather in Limerick for the week ahead

FOLLOWING the heatwave over the last few days, the good weather will continue this week – although temperatures will drop.

Tonight will be dry throughout the province, with lowest temperatures between 10 and 12 degrees in moderate to fresh westerly winds. There will be a few isolated showers in the west.

The first day of July will be mostly dry with some sunshine and a few isolated light showers. Temperatures will rest between 16 and 20 degrees celsius in light to moderate north-westerly winds.

Tuesday will be dry with a mix of cloud and sunshine, with maximum temperatures of between 15 and 19 degrees. There will be light northwesterly breezes.

It will be dry overnight with a mix of cloud and sunshine. Maximum temperatures 15 to 19 degrees with light northwesterly breezes. It will also be dry overnight with light winds allowing some mist or shallow fog patches to form. Minimum temperatures 6 to 10 degrees.

Wednesday will see another dry day with sunny spells, with temperatures rising to 20 degrees. It will again be dry with clear spells overnight and some mist. Minimum temperatures seven to 10 degrees.

Thuesday will probably remain dry, say forecasters, with variable cloud and warm sunny spells. Highest temperatures will be between 16 and 22 degrees. Lows of nine to 11 degrees.