WATCH: 'A great day to be a Limerick man': Joy as Treaty Men Munster kings once more

“IT’S a great day to be a Limerick man”.

The reaction of Caherdavin’s Sean Carter after Limerick’s hurlers routed Tipperary to become Kings of Munster for the first time since 2013 – and for the first time in almost a century win all the trophies available.

There was joy unconfined among a capacity crowd at the LIT Gaelic Grounds today as Limerick weathered an early storm against their provincial rivals, and thundered to victory by a 12-point margin.

Early in the game, watching in the City End terrace, fellow Caherdavin man Kevin Grimes was fearful of Tipperary winning by this margin when Seamus Callanan goaled mid-way through the first half.

“I thought we were going to get blown away,” he admitted.​

But by the end, he had completely changed tack, and now feels Limerick’s name could once again be on the Liam MacCarthy cup.

“Why not? ​I think the way they came back into the game, and the way we beat Clare by 20 points and beat Waterford by 18 points, and we are beating Tipperary by 12 points today,” he said.

Brilliant, brilliant, brilliant!!!: the moment here at the @LITgaelicground that @limerickclg became Kings of Munster for the first time since 2013 #LuimneachAbu pic.twitter.com/BLpdqrW1An — Nick Rabbitts (@Nick468official) June 30, 2019

Thomondgate man Trevor Beacom gives his reaction to today's fantastic result. #LuimneachAbu pic.twitter.com/ndCFzSnNa2 — Nick Rabbitts (@Nick468official) June 30, 2019

Seamus Long from Garryowen described himself as feeling “ecstatic” as the final whistle sounded out into the northside air.

He said: “I thought it would be a lot closer. I cannot believe I have seen us win another Munster title. We are holders of the three titles at the moment, and its just incredible.”

Emma Carter, who plays for Na Piarsaigh added: “We all loved the game. We have been talking about it in school all week. It's just great to be here.”

Claire Byrne from Mungret travelled to Páirc na nGael with her sons Jamie, 8 and Jonathan, 10, said: “We brought back the fight and played as a team.”​ Jamie added: “I’m really proud. It looked like we were going to lose.”

His hero is D​arragh O’Donovan, who was a 62nd minute entry to the action.

“I love how he does the sideline cut, and I want to be like him when I'm older,” he grinned.

Thomondgate man Trevor Beacom pointed out Limerick have now won four titles in a row – Munster, All-Ireland, and the Allianz League first and second division: “John Kiely kept the same 15 on the field for over 60 minutes which is giving it to his critics in the last few weeks,” he added.