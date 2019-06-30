Man, 20s, removed to University Hospital Limerick after fatal car crash in Tipperary

A MAN in his 20s has been killed in a single car collision in Tipperary this Sunday morning.

Three other men, aged in their 20s and late teens, are being treated at UHL for non-life threatening injuries.

Nenagh gardai have launched an investigation into the fatal collision which occurred on the Portroe-Garykennedy Road outside Nenagh.

One man, aged in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His remains have been take to the mortuary at University Hospital Limerick.

The other three occupants of the car, two men aged in their 20s and one man in his late teens, were taken to University Hospital Limerick with non life threatening injuries, a spokesperson for the gardai said.

The scene has been examined by garda forensic examiners and the road has now re-opened.

Gardai are appealing for anyone with information, particularly anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident, and who may have dash cam footage, to contact Gardaí in Nenagh on 067 50450.