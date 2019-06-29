Deaths in Limerick - June 29, 2019

THE DEATH has occurred of Harry Mulcahyof Rich Hill, Lisnagry, Co. Limerick and formerly of Ballyclough, Castletroy and late of Limerick Dairies. June 28th 2019 peacefully at his home. Loving father of the late Henry. Sadly missed by his loving wife Breda, son Paul, daughters Susan, Catherine and Jean, sons in law Jeff, Eoin and Mike, daughter in law Angela, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters Kathleen and Breda, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home, Newport on Monday, 1st July, from 6 p.m. to 7.30 p.m. Arrival on Tuesday, 2nd July, at St. Mary Magdalene Church, Monaleen for Requiem Mass at 12 noon, burial afterwards in Kilmurry Cemetery, Castletroy. House strictly private. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Milford Hospice.

The death has occurred of William McManus, of Assumpta Park, peacefully surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of the late Betty and dearest father of Jimmy, William Jnr., Joseph, Mary, Pauline, Susan, Elizabeth and Vera. Deeply regretted by his family, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters, brothers, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Monday (July 1st) from 6pm. Removal at 7.30pm to St. Mary’s Church, Athlunkard Street. Requiem Mass on Tuesday (July 2nd) at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Jacqueline Maune of Derby, England, formerly of 35 Plunkett Road, Askeaton. Died peacefully on Friday, June 28th, at Derby Royal Hospital. Predeceased by her partner Jaspal. Sadly missed by her daughters Kheia & Aneeka, parents John & Anita, sisters Noelene & Fidelma, brothers DJ, Trevor & Padraig, Brother -in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and wide circle of friends. Funeral arrangements to follow from Kieran Madigan, Funeral Director, Main Street, Askeaton.

The death has occurred in England of Kathleen Grosvenor (nee Mulqueen) better known here as Kitty Mulqueen late of Orr Street, Kilmallock, Co. Limerick, daughter of the late James and Diana Mulqueen. Mother of the late James and Alan, very deeply regretted by her daughters Frances, Vivienne and Catherine, grandchildren, relatives and friends. Funeral Service and interment of ashes this Wednesday, 3rd July, at 11.00am in Kilmallock Cemetery.

The death has occurred of John Enright (Dublin Rd., Thurles, Co. Tipperary and formerly Pallaskenry, Co. Limerick and Mallow Co. Cork). Deeply regretted by his wife Susan (Susie), daughters Anne and Catherine, sons Eddie and Johnny, brother Eamonn, sons-in-law Declan and Neil, and daughters in law Gobnait and Claire, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence at Dublin Road, Thurles, (Monday July1,) from 5 o'c to 8 o'c. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption (Tuesday July 2) at 10.15 o'c. for Requiem Mass at 11 o'c. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery. Donations if desired to North Tipperary Hospice.

The death has occurred of Mary Cremins (nee Gray), Hawthorne Court, Kennedy Park and late of St Michael's Nursing Home, Caherconlish. Peacefully on June 28th, 2019. Wife of the late Paddy. Deeply regretted by daughters Caroline, Christine and Patricia and sons John and Maurice, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law and daughters-in-law.

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home on Sunday from 5.30pm with removal at 7pm to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Janesboro. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am. Burial in Castlemungret Cemetery.