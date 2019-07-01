County Limerick man charged with having hatchet

THREE gardai gave evidence of charging a county man with offences at Kilmallock Court.

Garda Robert Young said he arrested and charged John Harris, aged 23, of De Valera Park, Bruree, with the unauthorised taking of a vehicle. The offence allegedly took place at Railway Mews, Bruree, between February 23 and February 24, 2019.

After caution, Garda Young said Mr Harris replied: “Guilty but somebody gave me the keys but not Sinead or Michael.”

Garda Cathal Ryan arrested and charged Mr Harris with possession of an offensive weapon, namely a hatchet, at Garrouse, Bruree, on March 20, 2019. Garda Ryan said Mr Harris’s reply to the charge was: “Not guilty.”

Garda Pat McEnery arrested and charged Mr Harris with no insurance, no driving licence and dangerous driving at Garrouse, Bruree, on March 8, 2019.

Garda McEnery said Mr Harris replied “not guilty” to the charges after caution.

Inspector Marianna Cusack said there was no objection to bail subject to conditions.

Mr Harris is to sign on three times a week in Bruff Garda Station; obey a curfew of 10pm to 7am; reside in De Valera Park, Bruree; supply a mobile phone number to gardai; remain sober in public and be of good behaviour. Judge Marian O’Leary adjourned matters until September for DPP’s directions.