Volunteers showing the way with work on Limerick graveyard

THE commitment and dedication of voluntary graveyard committees around the county show no signs of waning. And many committees, among them the Ardcanny/Mellon Graveyard Committee have been quietly undertaking major projects.

Now, thanks to the enthusiastic support of the new owner of the lands on which the Ardcanny Graveyard is located, the old entrance to Ardcanny Graveyard has been restored. In addition, the piers on the narrow roadway have been widened and the entrance gateway moved inwards to facilitate parking and turning of vehicles.

“There will no longer be danger from farm animals as the newly-surfaced roadway is bounded by electric fencing with opening facilities to move animals and tractors over the roadway when necessary,” Michael O’Halloran, a member of the graveyard committee told the Limerick Leader.

Funding to pay for the work has come from Limerick City and County, from Kildimo Community Council and from generous donations from the few local families with burial plots in Ardcanny.

A further stage of the work will entail repairing the boundary wall of the cemetery when funding becomes available. Both of the main religious faiths and their pastors are represented around the old Church of Ireland in what was the original parish church of Kildimo.