County Limerick village’s Main Street to be closed to traffic for eight weeks

A SECTION of the Main Street in Caherconlish will be closed to all traffic from Monday, July 8 until the end of August 2019.

A Limerick City and County Council spokesperson said they do not take the decision to close the road lightly.

“However, the council believes this is the best and quickest way to carry out the works. This is to allow for the reconstruction of the road, which has been identified as having structural faults in the road surface and the sub-base,” said the spokesperson.

The length of the closure of Main Street is approximately 145 metres from the Old Cemetery continuing to the southern end of the petrol station on the R513.

The nature of the works required means the whole road needs to be closed. A detour via the L1149 Ballyneety Road, the R512 Kilmallock Road, the R514 Ballyneety to Herbertstown Road and the R513 Mitchelstown Road will be in place.

“Unfortunately, it is not possible to keep one lane of Main Street open during the reconstruction works due to the width of the road and the extent of the job required.

“A full width excavation is required to a depth of minimum 400 mm along the entire length of the section of the street to be closed,” said the council spokesperson, who apologies to those who will be discommoded and said they understand their “frustration”.

Local residents, businesses and pedestrians will be accommodated throughout the construction period both during and outside working hours.

Crews will be working from 8am-8pm Monday to Friday and will be working on Saturday to minimise the length of the works.