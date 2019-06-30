Limerick artists and friends link up for new library exhibition

THREE top local artists have come together to host an exhibition which kicks off next week at the Dooradoyle Library.

Sri Lankan artist Paul Weeraskera has joined Kathy Tiernan and Linda Ryan for the exhibition, which will be formally launched on Friday night, July 5 at 6pm.

Having worked with the pair previously, Paul, who has lived in Limerick city approached them both to see if they wanted to exhibit together.

The result is this show, which although it officially opens on Friday week, will be on display between July 2 and 16.

There will be Limerick places, portraits, colourful flowers, and a magical theme of fairies, Paul said.

An experienced artist, Paul has exhibited work in both group and solo shots over the years and also works as an art tutor.

A keen portrait painter, his chosen media is acrylic, but he also paints with watercolour, pastel and pencil.

Kathy lives near Lough Gur, and her work is influenced by the local countryside.

Limerick artist Lynda studied ceramics and then later focused on painting.

She’s known for painting landscape portraits as well as movie scenes.

All are welcome at the exhibition, where pieces of work will be available to purchase. More information is available from 061-556860.