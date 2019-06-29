Limerick dad pleads guilty to assaulting son, 10, over tablet

A FATHER was up in Kilmallock Court for “smacking” his 10-year-old son.

The man, aged in his 40s, cannot be named to protect the identity of the child.

Inspector Marianne Cusack said it “appears there was a disagreement between the child and father”. The incident occurred in the father’s home in the summer of 2018.

“The child sustained minor bruising. There were no witnesses,” said Insp Cusack.

The defendant pleaded guilty to assault in Kilmallock Court. Insp Cusack said he had no previous convictions.

Barrister for the accused, Erin O’Hagan said her client puts his hands up. She said the situation is an “extremely sensitive one”. The court heard that the father and mother are no longer in a relationship.

“There was an altercation with his son regarding a tablet [computer]. He gave him a smack on the shoulder,” said Ms O’Hagan.

The barrister said there is an ongoing family law case before the courts.

“The child’s mother made the complaint to gardai. Tusla became involved and they found no grounds for concern. He has recommenced overnight access with his son,” said Ms O’Hagan.

She said the father–son relationship never ceased or stopped.

“It was a one off incident. There are no anger issues. It was a reaction. There was no complaint made before or after. It is a very sensitive situation. There are ongoing family law proceedings,” said Ms O’Hagan.

Judge Marian O’Leary ordered a victim impact statement be taken from the boy. She adjourned the case until September.