Limerick auctioneer: ‘Tenancy board not fit for purpose’

A LEADING city auctioneer has called for far-reaching changes to the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB).

Bill Hanley, who runs Hanly Donnellan Auctioneers in Glentworth Street, believes the body, which was set up to resolve differences between landlords and tenants is weighted too much in favour of the latter – and this has caused a big drop in lettings.

An effect of this, he says, is a significant increase in rental rates. This is exacerbating the homelessness issue, highlighted again this week by the discovery of a couple pitching a tent in a city centre basement.

The fragile tent, which is patched up with bin bags to protect them from the elements, is providing shelter for the pair who cannot find a place to sleep at night.

The situation has been described as “absolutely unacceptable” by Dr Una Burns, policy boss of Novas, who offered support.

Mr Hanley said, “The reason rents are going up is there are fewer landlords coming into the market. The question must be asked – why is this happening? The RTB is not fit for purpose. It should be examined in its totality.

"Decisions should be made a lot faster. When a person does not pay the rent, it should be dealt with faster by this body,” Mr Hanley added.

He said many landlords are exiting the rental market because of the small minority of people who fall behind on their rent.

”We find at the moment we are getting a huge amount of property for sale from landlords who are getting out of the rental market and that there are a number of people who are not getting into the market, even though the rents are enormous,” he explained.

Mr Hanley, pictured below, says many landlords are people approaching retirement and looking to invest a lump sum in the hope of getting a return.

“They could be people in their late 50s and early 60s, and they don’t want any grief. What happens is, if there is a tenant who cannot afford the rent, they can stay in the home for a long period of time. Landlords are getting out as they don’t want the hassle. It is locked up in red tape and bureaucracy and all that goes with it,” he added.

“People seem to forget the landlord is the owner of the property and is entitled to his rent. The tenant is entitled to his rights to enjoy use of the house, to live there with his family. But when he doesn’t pay the rent, it’s not the landlord’s fault. It takes too long for the landlord to get the property back into his possession,” Mr Hanley added.