Driver stopped at Limerick checkpoint had ‘green’ diesel in fuel tank

A MOTORIST was convicted of using agricultural diesel despite his insistence that he had filled up at a normal pump.

Ion Todirasco, 37, of Blessington Street in Dublin was prosecuted following a detection at Condell Road, Limerick on May 16, 2018.

Revenue officer Christopher Mulqueen told Limerick District Court he was on duty at a multi-agency checkpoint when he stopped Mr Todirasco’s 07D-registered van.

His colleague, Linda Ryan, said she conducted a preliminary roadside test which tested positive for marked mineral oil.

Officer Elizabeth O’Mahony said she spoke to Mr Todirasco who informed her he had bought €35 worth of diesel at a filling station in Mountrath, County Laois a number of hours earlier.

Judge Mary Dorgan was told another Revenue officer – Dermot Buggy – was contacted and that he travelled to the filling station the following day.

He said he took samples from each of the regular pumps and that each of them were clear.

However, he told the court he noted there was a separate pump at the filling station where marked gas oil was available. He said this fuel pump was clearly identified as being for “agricultural use only.”

Being cross-examined by solicitor Ted McCarthy, Officer Buggy said he did not obtain CCTV footage from the filling station and that he did not interview any members of staff.

“What I went up to do was to check somebody filling white diesel wasn’t getting marked gas oil”.

Despite the defendant’s evidence that he had filled up at a regular pump that morning, Judge Dorgan said it was likely that he had filled up at the unauthorised pump.

After convicting Mr Todirasco, she adjourned sentencing to allow the State clarify the penalties open to her.