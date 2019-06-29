‘Get behind local airport’ plea from Shannon chief as Limerick Chamber awards launched

THE acting chief executive of the Shannon Group has issued an appeal to business people to get behind Limerick’s local airport.

Speaking at the launch of the 2019 Limerick Chamber business awards, Mary Considine, who took over on an interim basis from Matthew Thomas acknowledged the “challenging year” Shannon has had with the grounding of the Boeing 737 Max, which resulted in the cancellation of flights.

She said: “We need your support. You’ve seen a lot this year about challenging numbers in the airport, and we’ve been hit this summer by the grounding of the max-jet, as a result of the Ethiopian crash. It’s something which is beyond any of our control. But it has impacted us, we’ve lost services this summer. So I think now more than ever we need your support to use the 30-odd services we do have in the airport as we deal with the blip this year and gear ourselves back up for 2020.”

The Shannon Group was named company of the year at last year’s Limerick Chamber regional business awards, and Ms Considine described it as a “great honour”.

“Even though the companies in the group are long established in the region, the group itself is a relatively new company. We were only formed in the latter quarter of 2014. There is a lot of work ongoing to establish the brand and really tell the story of Shannon group and what we’re trying to do for this region,” she explained.

Ms Considine urged companies across the region to apply for the awards, which will this year take place in the Strand Hotel on Friday, November 15.

“The journey itself is good. It forces you to sit down and think what are you at, what’s your vision, where do you want to bring to your business? There’s a lot of work involved. It takes work, but it really is worth it,” she added.

Entries are now being accepted for the 2019 awards, which are backed by the Limerick Leader and which reward excellence and innovation in business.​

There are seven category awards, an overall prize, and a special lifetime achievement recognition given by the president, Mr Ryan.

For more information and to enter, please telephone 061-415180, or visit www.limerickchamber.ie