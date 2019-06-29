Man who stole Ford Mondeo from Limerick home spared jail

A JUDGE said the only reason she wasn’t jailing a man was because he had undergone residential treatment.

Padraig Buckley, aged 33, of Ballyhoulihan, Emly, entered a garage attached to a private house in Ballylanders on February 5, 2018.

Inspector Padraig Sutton said Buckley took a Ford Mondeo, a chainsaw and a copper cylinder.

“A witness saw him taking them,” said Insp Sutton, who added that Buckley has 51 previous convictions. These include 11 burglaries and 11 thefts.

Kevin Power, solicitor for Buckley, said his client “obviously has an extensive record”. He handed in a letter from Buckley’s GP to Judge Marian O’Leary.

“He has made a big effort to deal with his addictions in the last year. He is currently serving a sentence. When he comes out, hopefully, he will remain sober.

“These incidents were at the very height of his chaotic lifestyle. He apologises to the court. He did five months of residential treatment,” said Mr Power.

Judge O’Leary imposed a four-month prison sentence which she suspended for two years. She said the only reason she didn’t give a jail sentence was because Buckley had gone for residential treatment. She handed down fines totaling €1,200.