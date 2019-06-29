Teenage victims of  abuse in Limerick in 1980s tell court of ordeal and fallout from incidents

A MAN who was sexually abused in his early teens has described how he began drinking and self-harming in an effort to stop the pain and to get on with his life.

The man, who is now aged 50, made his comments in a victim impact statement which was read at Limerick Circuit Court in the case of the man who has admitted multiple counts of indecent assault.

The 65-year-old defendant pleaded guilty, earlier this year, to seven sample charges relating to offences which occurred over a five-year period during the early 1980s.

The man, who can’t be identified for legal reasons, has also pleaded guilty to indecently assaulting a different teenager during the same period.

During a sentencing hearing, Sergeant Mairead Reidy said all of the offences occurred at locations in the city.

She told John O’Sullivan BL, prosecuting, the first victim first met the defendant at sports club of which they were both members at the time.

A number of the offences, which involved inappropriate touching and masturbation, took place at a clubhouse while others took place in the back of a van which was owned by the accused man.

On one occasion the man asked the teenager if he would “strip for a fiver” and following a number of the incidents he warned him not to tell anyone saying he would not be believed.

Graphic details of the offences were outlined during the hearing which was closed to the public given the nature of the evidence being heard.

Judge Tom O’Donnell was told both victims were sexually inexperienced and that one of them regularly took a bath after the incidents had happened.

Sergeant Reidy said one of the victims made a complaint to gardai in late 2013 and that she called to the home of the defendant the following May.

While he made admissions, he disputed aspects of the allegations against him.

The now 65-year-old told gardai he know his actions were “completely and utterly wrong” and that if he could turn back the clock if he would.

“I just took advantage,” he said adding: “I’m very regretful from the bottom of my heart.”

The defendant, who lives in Limerick city, has a number of previous convictions for sexual offences and received a lengthy prison sentence for sexual assault more that a decade ago – at which time his name was placed on the register of sexual offenders.

Barrister Eimear Carey said her client was abused as a young child and that he struggled for many years to come to terms with his sexuality. “He experimented with young males – it was utterly and totally wrong,” she said.

Seeking leniency, she asked the court to note there was no violence involved in any of the offences.

She said his admissions and guilty plea were also very valuable and should be taken into consideration.

“He has put his hands up to face the music,” she said.

In his victim impact statement, the second victim stated he still suffers flashbacks and is attending counselling and taking medication.

“You will never know how this has affected me,” he wrote adding he does not believe he will ever get full closure.

Adjourning the matter to next month, Judge O’Donnell said he needed some time to consider a number of reports which were prepared for the court.