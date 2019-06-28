Limerick burglar was out on bail after robbing pensioner

A SERIAL offender who broke into a home where two young children were sleeping just three months after he robbed a pensioner in broad daylight has been jailed for five years.

Shane Ryan-Casey, aged 25, of no fixed abode, had pleaded guilty to charges relating to both incidents which happened late last year.

During a sentencing hearing, Gardai Peter Timoney said the first incident happened at St Nessans Road, Dooradoyle, Limerick at around 3pm on September 12, last.

He said the victim – a woman in her late 70s – was walking with a friend when Mr Ryan ran at her suddenly and grabbed her handbag off her shoulder.

He ran into a nearby housing estate and was located by gardai hiding under a bush a short time later.

Garda Timoney agreed with prosecuting counsel, John O’Sullivan who said Mr Ryan was “practically caught in the act”.

The defendant was refused bail when he appeared before the district court the following day but was released High Court bail on December 12.

Giving evidence in relation to the second offence, Garda Alan Behan said he attended a house in the Old Cork Road area of the city at around 5.40am on December 21.

He said a married couple with two young children live at the house and that the alarm was raised after Mr Ryan broke in and set off the house alarm.

The defendant, who has more than 120 convictions, gained access to via an upstairs bedroom window.

He was detained at the house by one of the occupants who was helped by neighbour.

Garda Behan said Mr Ryan was arrested at the house and that he became irate and tried to throw a chair at gardai while in custody at Roxboro Road garda station.

In a victim impact statement, the mother of the two children said she continues to feel nervous when at home alone at night and that she will not leave her bedroom window open.

She said the incident has impacted her at work as she feels stressed and worries that she will encounter Mr Ryan.

Barrister Erin O’Hagan said her client is “very remorseful” for his actions and that his offending was motivated by his need to get money to buy drugs.

She said he was “completely and utterly immobilised” by his addiction and that he is engaging with various services in prison.

Imposing sentence, Judge O’Donnell noted both incidents had a profound effect on the victims.

He said his previous convictions were an aggravating factor as was the fact that he was on bail on both occasions.

He said robbery is a very serious offence and that the targeting of a domestic residence cannot be tolerated.

He imposed consecutive prison sentences totalling five years.

The sentences were backed dated to April 21, 2018.